WATCH: Cruz Knocks ‘Scary’ 2020 Dem Debate as a ‘Clown Car’ That’s ‘Broken’ and ‘Only Steers to the Left’

To Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), the second night of 2020 Democratic debate was a “clown” show.

The second round of ten presidential hopefuls took the stage on Thursday night looking to outdo the others but didn’t forget to mention some of their policies that have some worried the Democratic Party is moving further to the left.

Cruz offered his take on the debate, as he told Fox News, “The clown car is broken. There’s no brake and it only steers left.”

The Republican lawmaker labeled the debate “scary” to see the 2020 Democrats “falling all over each other to get further and further left.” – read more