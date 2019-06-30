Princeton grad, 34, faces life behind bars, convicted of killing dad who cut off his allowance

A Princeton University graduate faces a possible life sentence after being convicted Friday in the fatal shooting of his 70-year-old father.

Thomas Gilbert Jr., now 34, was 30 years old when he became angry with his father, whom New York authorities said had made cuts to the son’s weekly allowance of as much as $1,000.

The son had been living a lavish lifestyle of golf, surfing and travel – all paid for by his parents, prosecutors said.

NEW JERSEY WOMAN MAY HAVE KILLED IDENTICAL TWIN SISTER OVER A ‘LOVE TRIANGLE’: REPORT

“The defendant rejected hard work, instead, preferring an easy life handed to him on a silver platter,” Assistant District Attorney Craig Ortner said in his closing argument earlier this week, according to the New York Post.

“The defendant rejected hard work, instead, preferring an easy life handed to him on a silver platter.”— Craig Ortner, assistant district attorney

Beginning in 2014, the father began reducing the weekly payments by hundreds of dollars at a time – in hopes of inspiring the son to become more self-reliant. After making another reduction Jan. 4, 2015, the son shot his father in the head in the father’s New York City apartment, prosecutors said. – READ MORE