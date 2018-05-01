Trump to Sen. Rand Paul: ‘We’re Getting the Hell’ Out of Afghanistan

President Trump reportedly promised Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) in a private conversation that he was planning on pulling troops out of Afghanistan, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

“In general, we’re getting the hell out of there,” Paul claimed the president said, according to The Washington Post.

The offer supposedly played into a larger persuasion tactic from Trump to get Paul — a vocal opponent of then-State Department-nominee Mike Pompeo — to change his tune. Paul’s skepticism toward Pompeo’s “hawkish” international policies seemed to fade after he and Trump had several phone calls, including three on Monday, where the president implied he would steer his administration to cut back on the U.S.’ occupation in Afghanistan

And those promises seem to have done the trick. A last minute vote flipby Paul last Tuesday secured Pompeo’s confirmation to sail through, marking the former CIA director the new Secretary of State; the Senate committee voted 11 to 9. – READ MORE

