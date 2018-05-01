Technology World
Iran Introduces Its Own Messaging Service, Complete With ‘Death To America’ Emojis
The BBC reports that the Iranian government has introduced Soroush, claiming that the Ayatollah has even shut down his Telegram account (not exactly surprising) and opened an account on Soroush. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard is offering users the chance to win five solid gold coins if they switch to Soroush from Telegram and send proof.
There are a few additional features to Soroush, including a handful of exclusive emojis that users can employ to signal their thoughts on America and . . . um . . . freemasonry.
Iran's launched a messaging app called Soroush to replace Telegram. Comes with "Death to America" and "Death to Freemasons" emojis. pic.twitter.com/di8BfcTtv6
— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) April 24, 2018
They’re so hateful they’re almost adorable. There’s even a “Death to Israel” emoji, but Soroush isn’t using that one in its promotional material. – READ MORE
Daily Wire