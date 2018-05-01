Iran Introduces Its Own Messaging Service, Complete With ‘Death To America’ Emojis

The BBC reports that the Iranian government has introduced Soroush, claiming that the Ayatollah has even shut down his Telegram account (not exactly surprising) and opened an account on Soroush. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard is offering users the chance to win five solid gold coins if they switch to Soroush from Telegram and send proof.

There are a few additional features to Soroush, including a handful of exclusive emojis that users can employ to signal their thoughts on America and . . . um . . . freemasonry.

Iran's launched a messaging app called Soroush to replace Telegram. Comes with "Death to America" and "Death to Freemasons" emojis. pic.twitter.com/di8BfcTtv6 — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) April 24, 2018

They’re so hateful they’re almost adorable. There’s even a “Death to Israel” emoji, but Soroush isn’t using that one in its promotional material. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1