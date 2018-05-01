True Pundit

Iran Introduces Its Own Messaging Service, Complete With ‘Death To America’ Emojis

The BBC reports that the Iranian government has introduced Soroush, claiming that the Ayatollah has even shut down his Telegram account (not exactly surprising) and opened an account on Soroush. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard is offering users the chance to win five solid gold coins if they switch to Soroush from Telegram and send proof.

There are a few additional features to Soroush, including a handful of exclusive emojis that users can employ to signal their thoughts on America and . . . um . . . freemasonry.

They’re so hateful they’re almost adorable. There’s even a “Death to Israel” emoji, but Soroush isn’t using that one in its promotional material. – READ MORE

Iran Introduces Its Own Messaging Service, Complete With 'Death To America' Emojis

After temporarily banning the use of Telegram, a secure communications app that allowed young, modern Iranians to coordinate protests across the country a few months ago, the Iranian government has responded to the calls of its people and instituted a new, (likely) government-monitored communicat

