McCain torches Trump in new book: He prioritizes appearance of toughness over American values

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) lashes out at President Trump in a new book, saying the president seems to care more about “the appearance of toughness” than American values.

“He has declined to distinguish the actions of our government from the crimes of despotic ones,” McCain writes of Trump in a newly released excerpt from his new book, “The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights, and Other Appreciations.”

“The appearance of toughness, or a reality show facsimile of toughness, seems to matter more than any of our values,” he continues.

McCain, 81, also writes that this will be his last term in the Senate, a fact he said a brain cancer diagnosis forced him to admit last year. – READ MORE

