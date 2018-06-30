Joy Behar: It’s A Dictatorship if GOP Controls Congress, White House, and Supreme Court (VIDEO)

With Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announcing his retirementand President Donald Trump now able to nominate another justice, “The View’s” Joy Behar said the United States was becoming a dictatorship.

“Let’s have everybody a Republican,” Behar said sarcastically. “The Supreme Court, the Congress, the presidency. What is that called? Dictatorship, I believe.”

I think if you had to sum up @TheView in 9 seconds, you could do worse than this clip pic.twitter.com/gH1YjMRCZZ — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) June 28, 2018

Fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg was also very upset at the prospect of Trump being able to get another judge on the bench. – READ MORE

