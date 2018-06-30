True Pundit

Politics TV

Joy Behar: It’s A Dictatorship if GOP Controls Congress, White House, and Supreme Court (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

With Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announcing his retirementand President Donald Trump now able to nominate another justice, “The View’s” Joy Behar said the United States was becoming a dictatorship.

“Let’s have everybody a Republican,” Behar said sarcastically. “The Supreme Court, the Congress, the presidency. What is that called? Dictatorship, I believe.”

Fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg was also very upset at the prospect of Trump being able to get another judge on the bench. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Joy Behar: It's A Dictatorship if GOP Controls Congress, White House, and Supreme Court
Joy Behar: It's A Dictatorship if GOP Controls Congress, White House, and Supreme Court

"Let's have everybody a Republican!"

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: