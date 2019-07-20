Trump to nominate Gene Scalia, son of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, for secretary of labor

President Trump on Thursday night announced he’s nominating attorney Gene Scalia, the son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, to replace Alex Acosta as secretary of labor.

The surprise move — which top Republicans privately supported — was a visible manifestation of the close personal bond Trump has forged with the Scalia family in recent years. The confirmation process for Justice Neil Gorsuch, who ultimately filled Justice Scalia’s seat, sparked the connection.

Acosta stepped down as head of the Labor Department last Friday over his past involvement in a cushy 2008 plea deal for financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is now facing federal sex trafficking charges.

Acosta’s resignation is to become official on Friday, when his deputy, Patrick Pizzella, will take over as acting Labor secretary pending Scalia’s confirmation, officials said.

Scalia, 55, has been a partner in the Washington office of the international law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. He's expected to face headwinds from Democrats in his Senate confirmation hearings, in part because he routinely has represented major corporations in key cases involving workers' rights.


