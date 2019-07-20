Camouflaged Israeli Ex-PM Pictured Entering Epstein’s Mansion The Same Day As Young Women Show Up

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak was photographed entering Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in January, 2016 wearing a camouflage scarf around his face – the same day that a bunch of young women showed up, according to the Daily Mail.

…the women included long-time Epstein friends Sue Hamblin and Jennifer Kalin as well as Russian model Lana Pozhidaeva. A fourth, unidentified, woman was seen joining Epstein on a trip to Teterborough Airport in New Jersey, where Epstein keeps his plane and where he was arrested on the tarmac on July 6 after he flew in from France. At the time, the identity of the man seen with his own security detail going to Epstein’s mansion on East 71st Street was unclear. Now DailyMail.com has confirmed it was Barak. –Daily Mail

Of note, the 77-year-old Barak says he’s planning to sue the Daily Mail for libel, and rejects the report’s ‘loathsome’ insinuations.

The former PM – who has formed a new party to try and unseat current Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu – admitted to the Daily Beast that he had indeed been to Epstein’s NY residence, and the financier’s infamous ‘pedophile island’ in the Caribbean, but insists that he’s ‘never met Epstein in the company of women and young girls.’ – READ MORE



