Dems decry Omar resolution defending Israel boycott: ‘Dead on arrival’

High-profile Democrats are decrying a controversial resolution from Rep. Ilhan Omar affirming the right to boycott Israel, even as they rally behind her and three other first-term congresswomen attacked by President Trump.

Omar, D-Minn., proposed the resolution earlier this week in a bid to push back against U.S. laws banning the Israel boycotts. The text of the measure affirms the right of Americans to organize boycotts of foreign countries.

While the resolution doesn’t explicitly name Israel or the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, she told media outlets that the resolution concerns the Jewish state.

(…)

Rep. Eliot L. Engel — a New York Democrat who’s facing a primary challenge backed by Justice Democrats, a group aligned with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — didn’t specifically mention Omar but criticized the BDS movement as a “cancer.”

“I think the BDS movement is harmful, and anyone that promotes it is making a big mistake,” he told The Washington Times.

Sherman told the same newspaper the measure was “dead on arrival.” – READ MORE