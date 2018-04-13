Charlize Theron Considers Leaving America: ‘Racism Is Much More Alive and Well’ Under Trump

Actress Charlize Theron said in an interview that she has considered leaving the United States for the sake of her adopted children due to increased concerns over “racism.”

“I don’t even know how to talk about the last year under our new administration. But racism is much more alive and well than people thought,” she told Elle Magazine.

Theron said due to the current political and social climates in the country, she wants to ensure her African-American children, ages six and two, feel safe.