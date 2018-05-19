Trump To Kim Jong Un: Make A Deal Or I’ll Qaddafi You

Donald Trump is warning North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un that he better follow through on his pledge to get rid of his weapons of mass destruction or he will suffer the same fate as the Libyan dictator Muammar Qaddafi.

Trump said at the White House on Thursday that Kim should “make a deal” when asked about a recent suggestion by his national security adviser John Bolton that his administration may employ the “Libyan model” to deal with Kim.

“The model, if you look at that model with Gaddafi, that was a total decimation. We went in there to beat him. Now that model would take place if we don’t make a deal, most likely. But if we make a deal, I think Kim Jong-un is going to be very, very happy,” Trump said.

“This with Kim Jong-un would be something where he would be there. He would be running his country. His country would be very rich,” the president said. “We’re willing to do a lot, and he’s willing … to do a lot also, and I think we’ll actually have a good relationship, assuming we have the meeting and assuming something comes of it. And he’ll get protections that will be very strong.”

But Bolton, when referring to the Libyan model, means a deal in 2003, during the George W. Bush administration when Libyan strongman Qaddafi agreed to give up his chemical weapons and abandon his nuclear weapons program. The WMD’s were shipped to Russia and his uranium centrifuges for making nuclear weapons were sent to the U.S.

In 2011, then-president Barack Obama joined a NATO intervention in Libya to support a revolt there and Qaddafi was murdered by rebels. Trump, in his comments, was apparently referring to that set of events as the “Libyan model.” – READ MORE

