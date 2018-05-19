‘ALL-TIME BIGGEST POLITICAL SCANDAL’: Trump Backs Claim That Justice Department Is Trying To ‘Frame’ Him

President Trump on Friday called reports that the FBI embedded an informant in his 2016 campaign the “all-time biggest political scandal” as he cited a report saying the Department of Justice is trying to “frame” him.

“Reports are there was indeed at least one FBI representative implanted, for political purposes, into my campaign for president. It took place very early on, and long before the phony Russia Hoax became a “hot” Fake News story. If true – all time biggest political scandal!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Reports are there was indeed at least one FBI representative implanted, for political purposes, into my campaign for president. It took place very early on, and long before the phony Russia Hoax became a “hot” Fake News story. If true – all time biggest political scandal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

“Apparently the DOJ put a Spy in the Trump Campaign. This has never been done before and by any means necessary, they are out to frame Donald Trump for crimes he didn’t commit.” David Asman @LouDobbs @GreggJarrett Really bad stuff! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

Trump also cited a Fox Business report by anchor David Asman. “‘Apparently the DOJ put a Spy in the Trump Campaign. This has never been done before and by any means necessary, they are out to frame Donald Trump for crimes he didn’t commit,'” Trump tweeted Friday. “Really bad stuff!” – READ MORE

