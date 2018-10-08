Trump to Judge Jeanine: Lisa Murkowski ‘Shocked’ Me With ‘Disgraceful’ Vote After I Did ‘So Much for Alaska’ (VIDEO)

President Trump said in an exclusive interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro that he was “shocked” to see Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski fail to vote ‘yea’ on the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

In what is known as a “pairing” in Congressional jargon, Murkowski voted “present” to honor the would-be “yea” vote of Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), who was instead attending his daughter’s wedding.

“I think it will go down as a sad day for her because he’s going to become a great Supreme Court justice,” Trump said of Murkowski.

President @realDonaldTrump on @lisamurkowski voting no on Kavanaugh: "I think it will go down as a sad day for her because he's going to become a great Supreme Court justice." https://t.co/ULkZtkpY9p pic.twitter.com/atbw1LxGe0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 7, 2018

He called her vote “disgraceful” and added that he appreciated West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin crossing the aisle and becoming the only Democrat to support Kavanaugh’s nomination. – READ MORE

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) appeared to challenge GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) to a primary race in 2022 after the senator voted against pushing Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court through to a final vote.

“Hey @LisaMurkowski – I can see 2022 from my house…” Palin tweeted at the senator, whose term ends in 2023.

Hey @LisaMurkowski – I can see 2022 from my house… — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) October 5, 2018

Palin’s remark used a years-old misquote seized on by comedian Tina Fey in her portrayal of Palin on a 2013 “Saturday Night Live” sketch in which Fey, as Palin, quipped, “I can see Russia from my house.” – READ MORE