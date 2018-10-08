Kavanaugh Foes Fill Senate Gallery With Sounds of the Insane

I was in the Senate gallery this afternoon when Justice Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed. You would have thought I was at an exorcism in an insane asylum.

Perhaps you were watching on television and heard the disruptions, though you certainly didn’t see them. The attenuated audio probably didn’t catch the frightening, incoherent shrieking – including the lingering screaming and howling as they were being dragged down the hallways outside the gallery.

If there was any doubt that the opposition to Kavanaugh was unhinged, uncivil, disruptive, rude, and borderline nuts, my experience in the gallery made it clear.

The first example came when Senator Cornyn rightfully railed against the mobs who spent the last three weeks assaulting and assailing Kavanaugh supporters.

“Mob rule is necessary,” one shrieking woman shouted before security personnel could settle her down.

At least she was honest. It did not appear that Capitol Police removed her for her crime, unfortunately. That would soon change.

Another crazed woman later screamed, "I will not consent, I will not consent, I will not consent, I will not consent." She was like a feminist automaton: "I will not consent, I will not consent." Capitol Police were less forgiving and dragged her out the doors and down the hallway.

Conservative think tanks, advocacy groups, and legal organizations dedicated to defending religious liberty weighed in on Kavanaugh’s Saturday afternoon confirmation, which was one of the “defining” issues for many voters in the 2016 election.

“This nomination and today’s confirmation were about the Constitution and the foundational freedoms it was designed to protect. Today was a major step in the journey to restore the Constitution to its rightful and intended role in our Republic,” Family Research Council President Tony Perkins announced Saturday.

"Today is a victory for liberty in America. I am overjoyed that the Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh, a good man and good jurist. Justice Kavanaugh will serve with distinction as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States for years to come," Heritage Foundation President Kay Cole James said in a Saturday statement.