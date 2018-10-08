Cruz Leads O’Rourke 50-44 in October Poll

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz Leads Democrat Challenger Beto O’rourke 50 To 44 In A Cbs Yougov Poll Conducted October 2-5.

The survey of 1,031 registered and likely Texas voters released Sunday showed Cruz with a six point lead over O’Rourke in the more recent CBS battleground tracker poll.

Democrat voters were motivated to vote out of opposition to President Donald Trump while Republican voters indicated their vote for U.S. Senate is motivated out of support for President Trump, according to CBS.

Respondents supporting Cruz indicated a greater draw to his issue stances than personal qualities while O'Rourke supporters relatively evenly supported him on issues and personal qualities.

News anchor Don Lemon of CNN condemned the protesters who chased Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his wife out of a restaurant on Monday night — but he also upheld their right to protest, taking a wishy-washy and ultimately insulting position in an interview with Chris Cuomo (above left) Tuesday on “Cuomo Prime Time.”

“It’s a tough one, Chris. One — because one, it’s survivors, right, of sexual abuse — I’m one [a survivor] — and as a person of color I know that especially during the civil rights movement, and now, sometimes, the only agency you have is to protest and to get in someone’s face — you don’t have any power when it comes to government, and in society.”

Lemon, on a roll now, continued, “I don’t like it, but it is one reason I’m not a public official, that I’m not running for office. In a way, I think it goes with the territory … I don’t like that they were blocking his wife. But that’s what he signed up for, and as a strict constitutionalist, which Ted Cruz is, he knows that it’s protected under the First Amendment.”

He then repeated himself: "Again, I don't like it. I wouldn't want it to happen to me. I don't like that it happened to his wife, but that's what he signed up for — that's part of the deal."