Trump to host South Korean president amid planning for U.S.-North Korea summit, White House says

The White House announced Friday that President Trump will host the South Korean president in late May, as plans progress for a meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump and President Moon Jae-in will meet on May 22, the press release from Press Secretary Sarah Sanders‘ office said, marking the third summit for the pair.

The meeting “affirms the enduring strength” of the “alliance and deep friendship between our two countries,” the press release said.

It went on to say that the two leaders would “continue their close coordination of developments regarding the Korean Peninsula following the April 27 inter-Korean Summit,” referring to the recent historic meeting of North and South Korean leaders.

Trump and Moon are expected to talk about the president’s upcoming meeting with Kim, the leader of the Hermit Kingdom, the press release said. – READ MORE

