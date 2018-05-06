True Pundit

Politics

Trump on US border control: ‘We may have to close up our country’

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump lambasted U.S. immigration policies Saturday, stating that the U.S. may have to “close up” its borders.

Speaking at a business roundtable in Cleveland, Trump acknowledged that officials are working to repair certain areas of the nation’s border controls, but said the U.S. needs “much more money.”

“We may have to close up our country to get this straight,” he said, but did not offer more details on the logistics.

“You can’t allow people to pour into our country like they’re doing,” Trump went on. “If we don’t have borders, you don’t have a country,” he said, chiding Democrats for “open border” policies.  – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump on US border control: 'We may have to close up our country'
Trump on US border control: 'We may have to close up our country'

President Trump lambasted U.S. immigration policies Saturday, stating that the U.S. may have to "close up" its borders. 

TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: