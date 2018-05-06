Trump Highlights Deadly Knife Crime Epidemic in Khan’s London: ‘It’s Like a War Zone’

U.s. President Donald Trump Highlighted Reports Of London Looking Like A “war Zone” Amidst Surging Knife Crime, As He Defended U.s. Gun Rights At The National Rifle Association (Nra) Conference.

President Trump had sarcastically asked whether liberals want to ban vans, trucks, and other vehicles which have been used to carry out deadly terror attacks before turning to London, where a deadly crime wave has seen soaring rates of knife and gun crime under mayor Sadiq Khan.

Speaking at the event in Dallas, Texas, he said: “I recently read a story that, in London, which has unbelievably tough gun laws, a once very prestigious hospital, right in the middle, is like a war zone for horrible stabbing wounds.

“Yes, that’s right, they don’t have guns, they have knives, and instead there’s blood all over the floors of this hospital. They say it’s as bad a military war zone hospital. Knives, knives, knives… London hasn’t been used to that; they’re getting used to it, pretty tough.” – READ MORE

