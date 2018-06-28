Trump to Harley-Davidson: ‘We won’t forget, and neither will your customers’

President Trump carried his feud with Harley-Davidson into a third day, suggesting on Wednesday that the motorcycle giant’s reputation — and business — could suffer as a result of its decision to shift some of its production abroad.

“Harley-Davidson should stay 100% in America, with the people that got you your success,” Trump tweeted. “I’ve done so much for you, and then this. Other companies are coming back where they belong! We won’t forget, and neither will your customers or your now very HAPPY competitors!”

Harley-Davidson should stay 100% in America, with the people that got you your success. I’ve done so much for you, and then this. Other companies are coming back where they belong! We won’t forget, and neither will your customers or your now very HAPPY competitors! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

The tweet was Trump’s latest in what has become a days-long effort to pressure Harley-Davidson to halt its plan to build some of its bikes abroad in response to new tariffs from Europe. – READ MORE

