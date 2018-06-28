WashPost: Harassing Trump Officials Is ‘The Right Thing to Do’

Harassing conservatives is “the right thing to do,” according to a left-wing oped in The Washington Post.

Liberals have been urging their supporters to be more aggressive targeting the right. This followed the media furor surrounding the harassment of DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders by liberal activists this past week.

Tom Scocca, a former contributor to Gawker, wrote an opinion piece for The Washington Post on Monday, calling for the same sort of harassment that Rep. Maxine Waters’ demanded when she told democrats to further humiliate Trump officials in public.

Scocca’s thesis was that since children are being detained at the border, the left should be allowed to jettison what constitutes “civil” reaction, and harass the right. “Children, some still in diapers, have been seized from their parents by the government and locked in cages, with no clear way to reunite them with their families afterward,” he wrote.

He argued that the media didn’t understand the fight at hand, and that their debates on civility, and whether or not the public protests directed at Trump officials were part of a “normal” democracy, are misguided. “The protestors who yelled at Nielsen were not aiming to be a part of the political process, but to respond to extraordinary events with extraordinary actions.” – READ MORE

