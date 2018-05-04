Trump to appoint Bill Belichick to his Sports Council

President Trump is appointing a number of sports celebrities, including New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to his “Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition,” Axios has learned.

Why this matters: Trump signed an executive order in February to rebrand the council so that it’s more focused on encouraging kids to take up sports — a theme Ivanka Trump highlighted at the Winter Olympics.

President Obama called his version of the group the “Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition.” Under the Obama administration, the council focused more on nutrition and Michelle Obama’s quest to make school lunches healthier. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1