Trump blasts NBC over botched Cohen report: ‘wrong again!’

President Trump blasted NBC as “wrong again” early Friday over its erroneous report suggesting the phone lines of his attorney Michael Cohen had been wiretapped in the weeks leading up to the FBI raid on his properties.

“NBC NEWS is wrong again! They cite ‘sources’ which are constantly wrong. Problem is, like so many others, the sources probably don’t exist, they are fabricated, fiction! NBC, my former home with the Apprentice, is now as bad as Fake News CNN. Sad!” Trump tweeted.

The president’s tweet came after NBC News issued a correction to its original report released Thursday. Initially, the outlet reported that Cohen’s phones were wiretapped prior to the FBI raiding his home, office and hotel room last month. – READ MORE

