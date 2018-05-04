Mueller focusing on interactions between Roger Stone and Rick Gates

Special counsel Robert Mueller is focusing his investigation on ties between Trump campaign official Rick Gates and political consultant Roger Stone, according to a report Thursday.

Stone has reportedly been a top priority in the investigation into Russian involvement in the presidential election and potential collusion with the Trump campaign. But now, Mueller is shifting his focus to the relationship between Gates and Stone, according to CNBC.

Stone’s attorney, Robert Buschel, told CNBC that Stone and Gates had no “meaningful” interactions.

“Roger Stone did not have any substantive or meaningful interaction with Rick Gates during or leading up to the 2016 campaign,” Buschel said. – READ MORE

