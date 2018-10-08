Trump to America: Midterms a Chance to ‘Render Your Verdict on the Democrats’ Conduct’

President Donald Trump Rallied Supporters In Topeka, Kansas Saturday Night With The Charge That They Have The Opportunity On Midterm Election Day To Render Their Own Verdict On Democrats Conduct Throughout The Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court Confirmation.

“But each of you will have a chance in just four weeks to render your verdict on the Democrats’ conduct, at the ballot box. Gotta vote,” Trump told the extremely enthusiastic crowd. “On November 6 you will have the chance to stop the radical Democrats – and that’s what they’ve become – by electing a Republican House and a Republican Senate. We will increase our majorities. We need more Republicans.”

“We have been energized,” said Trump to a crowd loud in their cheers amidst a sea of waving signs. “If Democrats are willing to cause such destruction in the pursuit of power, just imagine the devastation they would cause if they ever obtained the power they so desperately want and grab.”- READ MORE

America First Policies Vice Chairwoman Kimberly Guilfoyle Warned Of Democrat Congressional Majorities Making America Unrecognizable. She Offered Her Remarks During A Saturday Interview With Breitbart News Washington Political Editor Matt Boyle On A Siriusxm Breitbart News Saturday Special.

Boyle asked Guilfoyle to describe the stakes of 2018’s forthcoming November midterm elections.

“You mentioned that [Democrats] are already talking about trying to impeach Kavanaugh,” said Boyle. “We know that they want to impeach Kavanaugh. They want to impeach Trump. They want to impeach every part of this whole administration. They want to undo everything the voters did. Can you put into perspective for us just how big the stakes are if Nancy Pelosi gets that speaker’s gavel?”

Guilfoyle responded, “You won’t recognize this country. That’s the problem. They are just subversive elements, all the way.”