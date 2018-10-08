Democrats Pledge To Investigate Brett Kavanaugh If They Win In November

Democrats aren’t done with now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. According to at least one prominent Democrat, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the plan is to keep investigating Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations just as soon as Democrats regain control of at least one house of Congress.

Nadler claims he’s not “eager” to undertake the task of “advising” the president on whether Kavanaugh continues to be fit for his position on the bench, but if he has to, he’ll lead the House Judiciary Committee in a no-holds-barred inquiry into Kavanaugh’s past.

“It is not something we are eager to do,” Nadler said. “But the Senate having failed to do its proper constitutionally mandated job of advise and consent, we are going to have to do something to provide a check and balance, to protect the rule of law and to protect the legitimacy of one of our most important institutions.” – READ MORE

America First Policies Vice Chairwoman Kimberly Guilfoyle Warned Of Democrat Congressional Majorities Making America Unrecognizable. She Offered Her Remarks During A Saturday Interview With Breitbart News Washington Political Editor Matt Boyle On A Siriusxm Breitbart News Saturday Special.

Boyle asked Guilfoyle to describe the stakes of 2018’s forthcoming November midterm elections.

“You mentioned that [Democrats] are already talking about trying to impeach Kavanaugh,” said Boyle. “We know that they want to impeach Kavanaugh. They want to impeach Trump. They want to impeach every part of this whole administration. They want to undo everything the voters did. Can you put into perspective for us just how big the stakes are if Nancy Pelosi gets that speaker’s gavel?”

Guilfoyle responded, “You won’t recognize this country. That’s the problem. They are just subversive elements, all the way.”