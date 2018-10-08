Donald Trump in Kansas: Democrats an ‘Angry Mob’ — ‘You Don’t Hand Matches to an Arsonist’

President Donald J. Trump Celebrated The Confirmation Of His Second Supreme Court Justice Pick Brett Kavanaugh On Saturday, Energizing His Supporters Ahead Of The Midterm Elections.

“This is a historic night,” Trump said as he took the stage at a campaign rally in Topeka, Kansas. “I stand before you today on the heels of a tremendous victory for our nation, our people, and our beloved Constitution.”

Trump warned Americans that Democrats were unfit for power, urging them to vote for Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections.

“Just imagine the devastation they would cause if they ever obtained the power they so desperately want and crave,” he said, referring to the Democrats possibly winning the majority in Congress.

Trump floated the possibility of having an additional Supreme Court nominee or possibly two but warned them that Democrats would likely block them if they ever took power.

“You don’t hand matches to an arsonist and you don’t give power to an angry left-wing mob,” he said. – READ MORE

America First Policies Vice Chairwoman Kimberly Guilfoyle Warned Of Democrat Congressional Majorities Making America Unrecognizable. She Offered Her Remarks During A Saturday Interview With Breitbart News Washington Political Editor Matt Boyle On A Siriusxm Breitbart News Saturday Special.

Boyle asked Guilfoyle to describe the stakes of 2018’s forthcoming November midterm elections.

“You mentioned that [Democrats] are already talking about trying to impeach Kavanaugh,” said Boyle. “We know that they want to impeach Kavanaugh. They want to impeach Trump. They want to impeach every part of this whole administration. They want to undo everything the voters did. Can you put into perspective for us just how big the stakes are if Nancy Pelosi gets that speaker’s gavel?”

Guilfoyle responded, “You won’t recognize this country. That’s the problem. They are just subversive elements, all the way.”