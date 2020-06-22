Trump: ‘the Whole Country Will Be Minneapolis’ If Biden Wins the Election

President Donald Trump claims “the whole country will be Minneapolis” if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the election in November.

During a podcast interview with his son Don Trump, Jr., the president expressed concerns about the upcoming general election.

“I feel that if the Democrats get in, we are literally going to end up in a recession/depression the likes of which you’ve never seen,” Donald Trump said.

He continued, “It will be tremendous negative growth. There will be tremendous bedlam all over the place. There won’t be law and order. You’ll have a Seattle — you’ll have a Minneapolis like you’ve never seen before.”

Donald Trump also suggested the United States would be chaotic under Democratic leadership as he took credit for quelling the escalation in Minneapolis following George Floyd’s death.

The president added: “The whole country will be Minneapolis. And we saved it by me enforcing and sending the troops in.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --