Atlanta Mayor Acknowledges Police Morale Is ‘Down Ten-Fold,’ Begs Officers To Return To Work After Walkout

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms acknowledged that police morale is “down ten-fold” in the city Wednesday night after dozens of officers reportedly called in sick or refused to leave their precincts following a decision by the Fulton County district attorney to charge officer Garrett Rolfe with felony murder in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks.

She also begged police to honor their commitment to their community and return to patrol.

“I think ours is down ten-fold,” Bottoms told CNN anchor Chris Cuomo in regard to Atlanta PD’s department morale. “This has been a very tough few weeks in Atlanta and with the tragedy of Mr. Brooks, and then on top of that the excessive force charges that were brought against the officers involved with the college students, there’s a lot happening in our city, and the police officers are receiving the brunt of it quite frankly.”

She went on to claim that the Atlanta city government has “a great working relationship with police” and that the issues with morale were temporary. – READ MORE

