Pelosi Removes Portraits of Former Dem. House Speakers Tied to the Confederacy

The Cancel Culture has arrived in Congress. On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ordered the portraits of four previous House speakers removed from the U.S. Capitol Building before the celebration of Juneteenth, which commemorates the freeing of the last slaves in the United States in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865.

“This Juneteenth must be a day of reflection that moves our nation to finally confront and combat its long and shameful history of systemic racial injustice targeted at communities of color. That is why, this week, I have ordered the removal of portraits of Confederate leaders from the U.S. Capitol and, earlier this month, renewed my call for the removal of statues of Confederate soldiers and officials displayed in this hallowed space,” Pelosi said in a statement on Friday, Juneteenth.

“The halls of Congress are the heart of our democracy and should reflect our highest ideals, not memorialize men who embody racism, bigotry and hatred,” Pelosi added.

The four portraits Pelosi ordered removed commemorated Robert Hunter of Virginia, who served as speaker from 1839 to 1841, Howell Cobb of Georgia (1849 to 1851), James Orr of South Carolina (1857 to 1859), and Charles Crisp of Georgia (1891 to 1895), ABC News reported. Each of these men was a Democrat. – READ MORE

