Trump: ‘THE SECOND AMENDMENT WILL NEVER BE REPEALED’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed that the Second Amendment “will never be repealed” in response to former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens’ New York Times op-ed a day earlier.

Stevens wrote that the “March For Our Lives” demonstrators should be seeking more effective and lasting reform by “demand[ing] a repeal of the Second Amendment.”

THE SECOND AMENDMENT WILL NEVER BE REPEALED! As much as Democrats would like to see this happen, and despite the words yesterday of former Supreme Court Justice Stevens, NO WAY. We need more Republicans in 2018 and must ALWAYS hold the Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

"THE SECOND AMENDMENT WILL NEVER BE REPEALED! As much as Democrats would like to see this happen, and despite the words yesterday of former Supreme Court Justice Stevens, NO WAY. We need more Republicans in 2018 and must ALWAYS hold the Supreme Court!" Trump tweeted.

