True Pundit

Business Politics

Sportswear company debuts yoga pants with pockets for guns, knives

Posted on by
Share:

Sportswear company Alexo Athletica recently debuted a line of yoga pants with pockets designed to carry guns and knives, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

“With nine pockets, these versatile high-rise quality leggings were designed to hold all your essentials that make you carry with confidence,” reads the description for the black, high-waisted, fitted “Signature Pant,” which retails for $99.

Modeled online with a gun and knife tucked into the waistband next to an iPhone, the “carry-wear” pants are currently sold out in extra-small, small and medium sizes.

#Repost @_annapaulina_ with @get_repost ・・・ Rocking the new women’s conceal carry legging by @alexoathletica ! 🕷🕸🕷 The two things my father has always harped on are 1) how to #defend myself and 2) that a man should never hit a woman (***and if a man ever hit me, he would “go to jail for a very long time” …lol). I realize that some women may not have a father like mine. For those that don’t, I am here to tell you 1) you can always take care of yourself, 2) don’t EVER let a man hit you, and 3) don’t be afraid of learning how to defend yourself! 👊🏻 I am carrying a .380 LCP by #Ruger. It is okay for a pocket banger, but I prefer the kimber micro or P938 by sig. Check them out and you’ll see what I mean. 🇺🇸PS I will be at the Smith & Wesson’s accessories booth along with bog-pod, and Caldwell for a few hours on Wednesday of #ShotShow. Come see me then. I’m excited to meet you all! 😈#LCP #380 #pewpew #concealedcarry

A post shared by Alexo: Carry With Confidence (@alexoathletica) on

Live. Speak. Stand. Run. Carry with Confidence. Ladies, chances are your assailant is gonna be bigger, stronger and faster and that’s why you have @alexoathletica for your gun, your mace, or even your phone. Yeah, you’ve got it covered. #TeamTomi #alexoathletica #NotYourAverageGunGirl

A post shared by Tomi Lahren (@tomilahren) on


“While big-name athletic companies shy away from promoting one’s Second Amendment right and certainly have never built in the ability to do so, Alexo will never back down from supporting a woman’s right to choose how she defends herself while striving to bring the best in fashionable, functional active carry-wear to the market,” a statement reads.  – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Sportswear company debuts yoga pants with pockets for guns, knives
Sportswear company debuts yoga pants with pockets for guns, knives

They are currently sold out in three sizes.
Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: