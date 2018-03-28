Business Politics
Sportswear company debuts yoga pants with pockets for guns, knives
Sportswear company Alexo Athletica recently debuted a line of yoga pants with pockets designed to carry guns and knives, sparking mixed reactions on social media.
“With nine pockets, these versatile high-rise quality leggings were designed to hold all your essentials that make you carry with confidence,” reads the description for the black, high-waisted, fitted “Signature Pant,” which retails for $99.
Modeled online with a gun and knife tucked into the waistband next to an iPhone, the “carry-wear” pants are currently sold out in extra-small, small and medium sizes.
#Repost @_annapaulina_ with @get_repost ・・・ Rocking the new women’s conceal carry legging by @alexoathletica ! 🕷🕸🕷 The two things my father has always harped on are 1) how to #defend myself and 2) that a man should never hit a woman (***and if a man ever hit me, he would “go to jail for a very long time” …lol). I realize that some women may not have a father like mine. For those that don’t, I am here to tell you 1) you can always take care of yourself, 2) don’t EVER let a man hit you, and 3) don’t be afraid of learning how to defend yourself! 👊🏻 I am carrying a .380 LCP by #Ruger. It is okay for a pocket banger, but I prefer the kimber micro or P938 by sig. Check them out and you’ll see what I mean. 🇺🇸PS I will be at the Smith & Wesson’s accessories booth along with bog-pod, and Caldwell for a few hours on Wednesday of #ShotShow. Come see me then. I’m excited to meet you all! 😈#LCP #380 #pewpew #concealedcarry
“While big-name athletic companies shy away from promoting one’s Second Amendment right and certainly have never built in the ability to do so, Alexo will never back down from supporting a woman’s right to choose how she defends herself while striving to bring the best in fashionable, functional active carry-wear to the market,” a statement reads. – READ MORE