Sportswear company debuts yoga pants with pockets for guns, knives

Sportswear company Alexo Athletica recently debuted a line of yoga pants with pockets designed to carry guns and knives, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

“With nine pockets, these versatile high-rise quality leggings were designed to hold all your essentials that make you carry with confidence,” reads the description for the black, high-waisted, fitted “Signature Pant,” which retails for $99.

Modeled online with a gun and knife tucked into the waistband next to an iPhone, the “carry-wear” pants are currently sold out in extra-small, small and medium sizes.



“While big-name athletic companies shy away from promoting one’s Second Amendment right and certainly have never built in the ability to do so, Alexo will never back down from supporting a woman’s right to choose how she defends herself while striving to bring the best in fashionable, functional active carry-wear to the market,” a statement reads. – READ MORE

