WATCH: LeBron James Throws Support Behind Gun Control March — Then Videos Emerge From His Past

NBA legend LeBron James has been outspokenly against President Donald Trump and, most recently, has thrown his support behind the March for Our Lives event, which took place this past Saturday to raise awareness for gun violence and called for increased gun control:

#MarchForOurLives Salute the youth making a REAL impact!! ❤️❤️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 24, 2018

Well now, videos have emerged from James’ past where he shot several different fully automatic guns at Lock & Load Miami gun range in 2014.

Watch him shoot an H&K MP5:

Watch him shoot a M249 SAW belt-fed machine gun:

