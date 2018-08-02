Politics Security World
Trump Thanks Kim Jong Un for Returning U.S. Military Remains
“Thank you to Chairman Kim Jong Un for keeping your word & starting the process of sending home the remains of our great and beloved missing fallen!
I am not at all surprised that you took this kind action. Also, thank you for your nice letter – l look forward to seeing you soon!”
Thank you to Chairman Kim Jong Un for keeping your word & starting the process of sending home the remains of our great and beloved missing fallen! I am not at all surprised that you took this kind action. Also, thank you for your nice letter – l look forward to seeing you soon!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2018