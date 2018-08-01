Jake Tapper Condemns Trump’s Treatment Of The Press: ‘We Are Being Led Down A Drain’ (Video)

Remember, Freedom of Speech does not apply to Conservatives.

Or YOUR RIGHT to criticize the liberal media.

CNN’s Jake Tapper hit back at President Donald Trump and the White House on Wednesday after the administration failed to denounce rallygoers who verbally attacked his colleague Jim Acosta on Tuesday.

Acosta, the network’s senior White House correspondent, shared video footage from the rally in Tampa, Florida, in which a mob of Trump supporters greeted him with angry chants and middle fingers. The president’s son Eric Trump retweeted other footage of the crowd chanting “CNN sucks” while Acosta was trying to report, to which the younger Trump added “#Truth.”

“The erosion of basic standards of civility and human decency continues,” Tapper told his viewers. “It’s not just a Republican phenomenon. We are being led down the drain by President Trump.” READ MORE:

To Trump supporters out there: Imagine liberals shouting down a reporter from an outlet you didn’t like, and a Democratic president giving that mob an “atta boy!” Would that be acceptable? – @JakeTapper pic.twitter.com/cOrl4ze2dW — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) August 1, 2018

