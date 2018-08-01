True Pundit

Politics Security

Jake Tapper Condemns Trump’s Treatment Of The Press: ‘We Are Being Led Down A Drain’ (Video)

Posted on by
Share:

Remember, Freedom of Speech does not apply to Conservatives.

Or YOUR RIGHT to criticize the liberal media.

CNN’s Jake Tapper hit back at President Donald Trump and the White House on Wednesday after the administration failed to denounce rallygoers who verbally attacked his colleague Jim Acosta on Tuesday.

Acosta, the network’s senior White House correspondent, shared video footage from the rally in Tampa, Florida, in which a mob of Trump supporters greeted him with angry chants and middle fingers. The president’s son Eric Trump retweeted other footage of the crowd chanting “CNN sucks” while Acosta was trying to report, to which the younger Trump added “#Truth.”

“The erosion of basic standards of civility and human decency continues,” Tapper told his viewers. “It’s not just a Republican phenomenon. We are being led down the drain by President Trump.” READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Jake Tapper Condemns Trump’s Treatment Of The Press: ‘We Are Being Led Down A Drain’
Jake Tapper Condemns Trump’s Treatment Of The Press: ‘We Are Being Led Down A Drain’

The CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent said the president is leading us "down a drain."

HuffPost HuffPost
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: