FLASHBACK: James Woods Slams Bernie Sanders’ Love for Socialism in Never-Before-Seen Attack

What provoked Woods this time was Sanders’ bill entitled “Medicare For All,” which studieshave shown would cost taxpayers $32.6 trillion.

Naturally, Sanders has the backing of a number of Democrats who have their eye on running for president in 2020.

“This dandruff bag never spent a dime of his own money in his entire life,” Woods wrote. “What does he care?”

This dandruff bag never spent a dime of his own money in his entire life. What does he care? #BankFraudBernie https://t.co/Co8Pz2bmlj — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 30, 2018

This isn’t the first time Woods has attacked Sanders. In 2015, Woods bashed Sanders’ tweet praising Red China, in which the senator:

“China – not exactly seen as a model when it comes to human rights – provides 14 weeks of paid maternity leave. The US provides zero.”

China – not exactly seen as a model when it comes to human rights – provides 14 weeks of paid maternity leave. The US provides zero. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) October 19, 2015

Woods countered with an unwelcome dose of reality:

“China has notoriously killed female infants for population control, you utter moron,” he wrote.

China has notoriously killed female infants for population control, you utter moron. #ChinaGendercide https://t.co/GBNSaNNJaC — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 19, 2015

George Orwell, ironically a socialist, once wrote that it is the duty of the intellectual to tell “people what they don’t want to hear.” – READ MORE

