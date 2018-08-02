True Pundit

FLASHBACK: James Woods Slams Bernie Sanders’ Love for Socialism in Never-Before-Seen Attack

What provoked Woods this time was Sanders’ bill entitled “Medicare For All,” which studieshave shown would cost taxpayers $32.6 trillion.

Naturally, Sanders has the backing of a number of Democrats who have their eye on running for president in 2020.

“This dandruff bag never spent a dime of his own money in his entire life,” Woods wrote. “What does he care?”

This isn’t the first time Woods has attacked Sanders. In 2015, Woods bashed Sanders’ tweet praising Red China, in which the senator:

“China – not exactly seen as a model when it comes to human rights – provides 14 weeks of paid maternity leave. The US provides zero.”

Woods countered with an unwelcome dose of reality:

“China has notoriously killed female infants for population control, you utter moron,” he wrote.

George Orwell, ironically a socialist, once wrote that it is the duty of the intellectual to tell “people what they don’t want to hear.” – READ MORE

 

James Woods Slams Bernie Sanders' Love for Socialism in Never-Before-Seen Attack
James Woods nailed it perfectly.

