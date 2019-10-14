Trump Thanks Harry Reid for Calling Him ‘Very Smart,’ Warning Dems to Not Underestimate POTUS

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) warned 2020 Democratic hopefuls not to underestimate the president – and President Donald Trump is taking notice.

“I used to think that Donald Trump was not too smart,” Reid said during CNN’s “The Axe Files” interview aired over the weekend. “I certainly don’t believe that anymore.”

While saying that he doesn’t believe Trump is “intellectually a powerhouse,” Reid said the president “is basically a very, very smart man.”

Former Democrat Senator Harry Reid just stated that Donald Trump is very smart, much more popular than people think, is underestimated, and will be hard to beat in the 2020 Election. Thank you Harry, I agree! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

“No matter what the subject, any argument he involves himself in, it’s on his terms. You’re always arguing against him. He’s never, never willing to debate an issue on terms that aren’t his.”

Asked what his message is for 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls, Reid responded, “Anyone that thinks Trump’s going to be beaten easily should have another thing coming.” – READ MORE