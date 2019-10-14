President Donald Trump Puts Chris Wallace in His Place on Twitter

The Fox News “war” between President Donald Trump and the cable news giant appears to show no signs of slowing down.

Wallace frequently injects his personal opinion and presents emotions as if they are “factual” during his “Fox News Sunday” show.

That’s precisely what happened again this past Sunday.

Somebody please explain to Chris Wallace of Fox, who will never be his father (and my friend), Mike Wallace, that the Phone Conversation I had with the President of Ukraine was a congenial & good one. It was only Schiff’s made up version of that conversation that was bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

Brian Kilmeade over at @foxandfriends got it all wrong. We are not going into another war between people who have been fighting with each other for 200 years. Europe had a chance to get their ISIS prisoners, but didn’t want the cost. “Let the USA pay,” they said… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

Once again Wallace railed against Trump by framing the conversation the president had on July 25 with Ukraine’s president as if it were somehow sinister.

President Trump took to Twitter and corrected Wallace. – READ MORE