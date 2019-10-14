WATCH: Rand Paul Calls For Probe Into 4 Democratic Senators Over Threats To Ukraine

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) called for a probe into four Democratic Senators on Sunday over a letter that they sent to Ukraine in 2018 that threatened to withhold aid from the country if it did not continue to investigate President Donald Trump.

Rand Paul: “Four senators, Democrats, wrote a letter to the Ukrainian government and said, ‘If you don’t keep investigating Trump we may reconsider our bipartisan support for your aid … Someone needs to actually, in an objective way, evaluate letter … That’s a threat’” pic.twitter.com/59kyjIN46N — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 13, 2019

When asked by left-wing “Meet The Press” host Chuck Todd about whether he was concerned over Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s interaction with Ukraine, Paul responded, “If anything is consistent here it’s that both parties have tried to involve themselves in Ukraine. So for example, four senators, Democrats, wrote a letter to the Ukrainian government and said, ‘If you don’t keep investigating Trump we may reconsider our bipartisan support for your aid.’ Both parties seem to be doing this.”

Speaking on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, Paul said, “I don’t really know enough about what he’s doing. I knew he traveled over there to try to seek information on Hunter Biden’s corruption. I think a lot of Americans see the $50,000 a month Hunter Biden was making and it doesn’t pass the smell test. I think most people do think there was some corruption involved with Hunter Biden. And I hope we do get to the bottom of it.”

“If you’re going to condemn Trump you need to condemn the Democrat senators. It shouldn’t be just one-sided,” Paul concluded. “Everybody’s going after President Trump. Someone needs to actually, in an objective way, evaluate a letter from four Democrats that said to Ukraine, ‘If you don’t keep investigating Trump we will reconsider our bipartisan support for aid.’ That’s a threat. And that’s the same kind of stuff they’re accusing Trump of. But nobody’s talking about that the Democrats are doing exactly the same thing.” – READ MORE