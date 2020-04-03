Trump tests negative for coronavirus a 2nd time, White House says

President Trump has tested negative for coronavirus for a second time on Thursday morning, the White House doctor said.

White House Dr. Sean Conley didn’t provide any context for the second test, only saying that the president had tested negative and wasn’t displaying any symptoms. The doctor added that the president had been tested by a new rapid point-of-care test that delivered results in 15 minutes.

“It took me literally a minute to take it,” Trump said at his daily press briefing Thursday. “I took it really out of curiosity.”

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the new coronavirus test, which provides results in as little as 15 minutes. The new diagnostic was designed to facilitate rapid results as the U.S. keeps looking to find ways to improve testing capabilities for COVID-19.

The president was first tested for coronavirus on March 14, after a Brazilian official who previously met with Trump had tested positive. – READ MORE

