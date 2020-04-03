Trump slams ‘partisan’ probes after Pelosi announces coronavirus committee: ‘Here we go again’ (VIDEO)

President Trump, speaking at the White House coronavirus briefing on Thursday, unloaded on Democrats who have created a new House committee with subpoena authority to investigate the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also during the press conference, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced that the first round of stimulus checks will be directly deposited into Americans’ bank accounts in the next two weeks. And, Trump revealed he had again tested negative for coronavirus.

“We have seen Americans unite with incredible selflessness and compassion,” Trump began. “I want to remind everyone here in our nation’s capital, especially in Congress, that this is not the time for politics, endless partisan investigations. Here we go again. They’ve already done extraordinary damage to our country in recent years.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced Thursday she’s creating a new House committee to oversee the coronavirus response.

“It’s witch hunt after witch hunt after witch hunt,” Trump continued. “And in the end it’s people doing the witch hunt who are losing — and they’ve been losing by a lot. And it’s not any time for witch hunts.”

Speaking of the virus, Trump said: “It’s time to get this enemy defeated. Conducting these partisan investigations during a pandemic is a really big waste of vital resources, time, attention. And we want to fight for American lives, not waste time and build up my poll numbers, because that’s all they’re doing, because everyone knows it’s ridiculous.” – READ MORE

