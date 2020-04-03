Calls Mount for WHO Chief to Resign

Calls are mounting in Congress for the World Health Organization’s director-general to resign following allegations his group aided China’s efforts to obfuscate the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who goes by Dr. Tedros—though he is not a medical doctor—has repeatedly lauded China’s measures to contain the virus despite mounting evidence the communist regime has been less than forthcoming with the international community. A classified U.S. intelligence report recently concluded China lied about its internal spread and death toll.

Several Republican lawmakers told the Washington Free Beacon on Thursday recent events demonstrate Tedros is unqualified for his post.

“Dr. Tedros deceived the world,” Sen. Martha McSally (R., Ariz.) told the Free Beacon. “Since the very beginning of this crisis, Tedros has parroted Chinese government talking points, even praising the communist party’s ‘transparency’ during its coronavirus response efforts despite a mountain of evidence showing that the regime concealed the severity of the outbreak.”

“At the direction of Tedros, the WHO provided cover for China for months as it attempted to shirk accountability for its bungled efforts to contain this virus,” McSally added. “This deception cost lives.” – READ MORE

