Trump: Tester ‘Has to Have a Big Price to Pay in Montana’ for Treatment of Ronny Jackson (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump said Thursday that Democratic Sen. Jon Tester (Mont.) needs to have a “big price to pay” in Montana for publicizing allegations about the professional conduct of Ronny Jackson, who as a result has withdrawn his name from consideration to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Trump had nominated Jackson, the White House physician and a Navy rear admiral, to serve as secretary of veterans affairs, but Jackson’s nomination became hampered this week by a wave of allegations about his professional behavior. The office of Tester, the ranking member on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, released a document on Wednesday listing the allegations, which include creating a hostile work environment, drinking on the job, and loosely handling prescription pain medications.

Jackson on Thursday castigated the allegations as “completely false and fabricated” in a statement announcing his withdrawal. – READ MORE

