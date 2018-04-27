Reporter’s child asks Huckabee Sanders why Trump fired Comey

One of the children at a White House press conference on Thursday during Take Your Daughters and Sons to Work Day asked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders why President Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey.

Comey “did some things that weren’t really very nice, so that’s why the president let him go,” Sanders said, according to multiple media accounts.

Sanders was hosting a press conference for the children of White House reporters, with the help of her own kids.

Trump fired Comey last May. He cited recommendations by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions in his formal letter dismissing the FBI chief. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1