Oklahoma House passes ‘Constitutional Carry’ gun bill

The Oklahoma House of Representatives on Wednesday passed what has been dubbed as the ‘Constitutional Carry’ gun bill in a 59-28 vote.

The bill would allow all law-abiding Oklahomans to carry a loaded, concealed handgun without a permit, permitting handgun owners in the state to carry their weapon in most public places. However, some areas where firearms are already prohibited by law — such as the ones listed here — are still exempt.

Additionally, the bill’s author, Rep. Jeff Coody, R-Okla., filed an amendment that would permit handgun owners to also carry in a wildlife refuge or management area.

Coody was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Fox News on Thursday.

Supporters of the bill, which also does away with training and background checks, argue it protects a gun owner’s right to self defense. – READ MORE

