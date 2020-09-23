Trump tells UN to hold China accountable for coronavirus pandemic

President Trump on Tuesday told the United Nations that it must hold China accountable for its failure to contain the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic — and declared the World Health Organization “controlled” by Beijing.

“The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions,” Trump told the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, separately calling the virus “The China Virus.”

The administration has long blamed Beijing for its botched handling of the virus, which originated in Wuhan, China before becoming a worldwide pandemic, and has called on the international community to join in its own efforts to investigate China’s actions.

“In the earliest days of the virus, China locked down travel domestically while allowing flights to leave China and infect the world,” Trump said, noting also its opposition to the travel restrictions he placed on China.

The World Health Organization, from which the U.S. has begun withdrawing, was also under fire from the president for allegedly echoing talking points from the Chinese government — information that turned out to be false.

“The Chinese government, and the World Health Organization — which is virtually controlled by China — falsely declared that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission,” he said. “Later, they falsely said people without symptoms would not spread the disease.” – READ MORE

