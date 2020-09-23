Georgia Senate Candidate Said Police Behave Like Thugs and Gangsters

Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock said in a series of 2015 sermons that many police officers behaved like thugs and bullies.

Warnock, in a March 2015 sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, attacked the police under scrutiny after Michael Brown’s killing in Ferguson, Mo., as having a “gangster and thug mentality.” Warnock encouraged parishioners to read the Obama Justice Department’s report on Ferguson, which found civil rights violations by Ferguson police and concluded Officer Darren Wilson was justified in shooting Brown.

“You know you can wear all kinds of colors and be a thug,” Warnock said. “You can sometimes wear the colors of the state and behave like a thug.”

While Warnock’s stated position in 2020 is that he opposes defunding police departments, his past rhetoric shows a disdain for law enforcement. – READ MORE

