Police Officer In Breonna Taylor Death Indicted, Charged With ‘Wanton Endangerment’

A police officer in the shooting of Brionna Taylor has been indicted by a Grand Jury and charged with ‘wanton endangerment’ over Taylor’s death.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Grand jury indicts 1 officer on criminal charges 6 months after Breonna Taylor fatally shot by police in Kentucky. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 23, 2020

The mayor of Louisville, Kentucky has announced a 72-hour curfew from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. beginning Wednesday evening in anticipation of riots over the grand jury decision in the case of Breonna Taylor. Exemptions will be made for work, medical aid and attending worship.

“We must plan for the potential of large gatherings,” said Mayor Greg Fischer. “Our goal is ensuring space and opportunity for people to express their First Amendment rights.”

The move comes after Fischer declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, signing two executive orders which “allows him to exercise any of his emergency powers” in response to Wednesday’s 1:30 p.m. announcement over whether officers will face charges. – READ MORE

