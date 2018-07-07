Trump Tells Montana ‘A Vote for Jon Tester’ is a Vote for Schumer, Pelosi, Waters

President Donald Trump Tied Democrat Sen. Jon Tester To Democrat Leaders During A Thursday Night Rally In Montana For Republican Senate Candidate Matt Rosendale.

“A vote for Jon Tester is a vote for [Sen.] Chuck Schumer and [Rep.] Nancy Pelosi,” said Trump, who then added that it is also a vote for one of the new faces of the Democratic party, Rep. Maxine Waters.

Waters spoke at one of several protests last weekend where they called for the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). There Waters warned that anyone threatening her “better shoot straight,” because “There’s nothing like a wounded animal.” Waters has repeatedly called for President Trump to be impeached.

He pointed to Tester’s votes against repealing Obamacare, against tax cuts, and against confirming the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court of the United States.

“Jon Tester voted no on tax cuts for Montana families,” said Trump. “He voted no on cutting the estate tax or the death tax for your farms, your farmers, or your small business. Think of that one. But you got it anyway, because we got it passed.” – READ MORE

