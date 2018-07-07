Politics
Ex-CIA chief Brennan compares Trump to Bernie Madoff
Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Brennan on Thursday compared President Trump to convicted fraudster Bernie Madoff.
“You are to governance & politics what Bernie Madoff was to the stock market & investment advice,” Brennan tweeted at Trump.
“The two of you share a remarkably unethical ability to deceive & manipulate others, building Ponzi schemes to aggrandize yourselves,” Brennan added. “Truth & justice ultimately caught up with Bernie.”
You are to governance & politics what Bernie Madoff was to the stock market & investment advice. The two of you share a remarkably unethical ability to deceive & manipulate others, building Ponzi schemes to aggrandize yourselves. Truth & justice ultimately caught up with Bernie. https://t.co/lRKkWf3Aoh
— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) July 6, 2018
Brennan, a regular Trump critic, was responding to a Thursday night tweet from Trump about America’s place on the global stage. – READ MORE
