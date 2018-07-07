Trump: Statue of Liberty protester was a ‘clown’ (VIDEO)

President Trump on Thursday went after the female demonstrator who scaled the base of the Statue of Liberty to protest his administration’s immigration policies, calling her a “clown.”

“You saw that clown yesterday on the Statue of Liberty, you saw those clowns that went up there,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Montana on Thursday. “I wouldn’t have done it.”

“I would have said let’s get some nets ,we’ll wait ’til she….just get some nets,” he said.

“I would’ve said, 'let’s get some nets and wait till she comes down,'” Trump says of “that clown” protesting migrant family separations on the Statue of Liberty over the Fourth of July #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/yWtOde2Qze — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) July 5, 2018

A woman was taken into custody on Wednesday, the Fourth of July, after she scaled the base of the Statue of Liberty during a protest at the statue over Trump’s immigration policies. – READ MORE

